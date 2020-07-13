Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. Match Group has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 285.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.