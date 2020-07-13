Societe Generale Downgrades UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -876.00 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

