ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 543.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,313,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,977,476. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,239 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

