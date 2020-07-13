Equillium’s (EQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 338.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE:EQ opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Equillium by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equillium by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

