BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
NYSE BKN opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $16.30.
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Company Profile
