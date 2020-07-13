BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE BKN opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

