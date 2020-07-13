BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has raised its dividend by an average of 64.6% per year over the last three years.

RA stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Dividend History for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

