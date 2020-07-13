Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE KFY opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

