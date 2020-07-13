Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NPN opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

