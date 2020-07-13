JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of JCO stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.