Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has raised its dividend by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

