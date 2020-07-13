BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.73 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.