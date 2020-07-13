BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.73 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

