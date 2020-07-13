BLACKROCK 2022/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
BGIO stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.
About BLACKROCK 2022/COM
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.