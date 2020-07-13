BLACKROCK 2022/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BGIO stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

