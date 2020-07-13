Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

