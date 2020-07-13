Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of BHV stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

