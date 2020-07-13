Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of BHV stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Dividend History for Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20
Korn Ferry to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend
Korn Ferry to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend
NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04
NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report