Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYV opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

