Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18.
