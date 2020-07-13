Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

