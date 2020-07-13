Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

