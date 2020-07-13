Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
NUW stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.
About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund
