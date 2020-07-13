Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

NUW stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.