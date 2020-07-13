Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

