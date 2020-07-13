Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of NRK stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.04.
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile
