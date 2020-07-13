Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

