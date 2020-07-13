NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NMS opened at $14.49 on Monday. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

About NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

