NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of NMS opened at $14.49 on Monday. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.
