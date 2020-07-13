Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of NKG stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.11.
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile
