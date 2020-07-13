Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NKG stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.11.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

