Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.