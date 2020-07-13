Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD
