Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE NID opened at $13.34 on Monday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Dividend History for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

