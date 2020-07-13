Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
NYSE NID opened at $13.34 on Monday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile
Featured Article: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.