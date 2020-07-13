NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NHA)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE:NHA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.60.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Dividend History for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20
Korn Ferry to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend
Korn Ferry to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend
NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04
NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report