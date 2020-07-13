NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NHA)

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
NYSE:NHA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.60.
NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile
