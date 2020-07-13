NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NHA)

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE:NHA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.60.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

