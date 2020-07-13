Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE:NEV opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.