Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
NYSE:NEV opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
