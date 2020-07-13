Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUS)

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUS opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

