Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

