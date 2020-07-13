Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.