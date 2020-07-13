Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Acquires £126.91 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £126.91 ($156.18).

Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Keith Skeoch purchased 45 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($152.84).

On Tuesday, May 19th, Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42).

On Monday, May 11th, Keith Skeoch acquired 58 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($153.46).

SLA opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($3.03).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.