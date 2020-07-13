Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Acquires £126.91 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £126.91 ($156.18).
Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Keith Skeoch purchased 45 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($152.84).
- On Tuesday, May 19th, Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42).
- On Monday, May 11th, Keith Skeoch acquired 58 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($153.46).
SLA opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.57.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.