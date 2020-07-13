Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $23.60.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
