Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

