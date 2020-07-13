Alun Hughes Griffiths Acquires 10,000 Shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alun Hughes Griffiths purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($7,629.83).

LON SFR opened at GBX 59 ($0.73) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43. Severfield PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of $181.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.94.

Get Severfield alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price (up previously from GBX 70 ($0.86)) on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.