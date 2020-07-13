Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAD stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

