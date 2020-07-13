Tony Wood Acquires 48 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($183.12).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tony Wood purchased 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($186.66).

On Tuesday, April 14th, Tony Wood bought 55 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($184.10).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 311.30 ($3.83) on Monday. Meggitt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 436.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

MGGT has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Meggitt to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meggitt from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.70) to GBX 356 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 347.67 ($4.28).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

