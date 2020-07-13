Tony Wood Acquires 48 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($183.12).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Tony Wood purchased 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($186.66).
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Tony Wood bought 55 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($184.10).
Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 311.30 ($3.83) on Monday. Meggitt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 436.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.