Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Buys £1,642,500 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £1,642,500 ($2,021,289.69).
Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.43) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 191 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 370.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.11. The firm has a market cap of $487.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
