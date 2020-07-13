Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Buys £1,642,500 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £1,642,500 ($2,021,289.69).

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.43) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 191 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 370.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.11. The firm has a market cap of $487.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Impax Asset Management Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 420 ($5.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

