Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.45.

ATO opened at $99.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

