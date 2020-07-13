ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at BOCOM International

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by research analysts at BOCOM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,597,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,053.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,177.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 983,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 836,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 816,850 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.