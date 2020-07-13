Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of GBT opened at $71.12 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $558,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,801,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 246.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 389,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acash Coin Market Cap Hits $552.59 Million
Acash Coin Market Cap Hits $552.59 Million
Atmos Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Atmos Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
ZTO Express Rating Increased to Buy at BOCOM International
ZTO Express Rating Increased to Buy at BOCOM International
Global Blood Therapeutics Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America
Global Blood Therapeutics Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America
Teladoc Health Now Covered by Argus
Teladoc Health Now Covered by Argus
Goldman Sachs Group Trims Biogen Target Price to $257.00
Goldman Sachs Group Trims Biogen Target Price to $257.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report