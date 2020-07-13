Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of GBT opened at $71.12 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $558,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,801,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 246.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 389,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

