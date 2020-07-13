Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $228.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average of $144.40. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,645 shares of company stock valued at $62,877,445. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

