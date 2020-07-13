Goldman Sachs Group Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $257.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.75.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.