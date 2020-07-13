Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APM opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

