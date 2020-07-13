Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:APM opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
