Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

