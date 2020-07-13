Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

