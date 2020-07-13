Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $194.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

