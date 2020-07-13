Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of HAL opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 78.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

