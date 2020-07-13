Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $106.61 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.