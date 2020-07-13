CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Oppenheimer

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $201.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

CME Group stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

