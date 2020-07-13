KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

