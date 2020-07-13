Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

