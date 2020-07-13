HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $0.90 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $0.80. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.43 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

